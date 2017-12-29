New commissioners to be sworn in

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be swearing in two new commissioners during their upcoming meeting Tuesday evening.

Kris Lee and David Short will be taking their oaths of office for the third ward and fourth ward seats of the commission, respectively.

Former commissioners Joe Wilson and Judy Terry finished their third terms of office at their last meeting in December. Both commissioners are retiring after serving the city for 12 years.

The mayor and the vice mayor, who will also be appointed, will also take oaths of office.

Also during their meeting, the commission will be voting on emergency repairs to the bike path at Upper Fountain Park.

The resolution is written as a moral obligation to pay Brumbaugh Construction, Inc., as they have already completed the work.

According to the staff report, the city found excessive erosion underneath the bike path adjacent to the walk bridge behind the Fountain Park dining hall as well as down the adjacent embankment. The erosion was causing the asphalt path to fail.

Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. completed the repairs at a cost of $42,976 after the city determined that their proposed costs were in line with what the repair work should cost.

The changes to garbage collection will also be back on the commission’s agenda Tuesday evening. The changes are included in an ordinance seeking to provide residents with 96-gallon trash carts and combine both trash and recycling collection fees into one rate. Changes were made to the ordinance to allow households with five or members to receive a second trash cart at no cost to them.

The ordinance is written as an emergency, but is expected to go to three readings.

The commission will also be voting changing their meeting times from their previous time of 7:30 p.m. to earlier in the evening at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. This first meeting of the year will still be held at 7:30 p.m.

Also during their meeting, the commission will hold their annual joint meeting with the Washington Township trustees to reappoint a member to the board of trustees for the Forest Hill Union Cemetery.

This commission meeting will take place Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. It will be held in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, 201 W. Water St.

