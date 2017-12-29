Isaiah’s Place named BBB Accredited Charity

TROY — Isaiah’s Place Therapeutic Foster Care, Inc., 1400 Wayne St., Troy, announces its recent accreditation by the Better Business Bureau. As a BBB Accredited Charity, Isaiah’s Place is dedicated to ethics, public accountability and transparency. Its Accreditation will help people understand who the organization is and the core values it believes in.

Isaiah’s Place Executive Director Bob Lybarger states, “We are proud to have met the BBB’s high standards and excited to be part of an organization that exists so donors and nonproﬁts alike have an unbiased source to guide them on matters of trust. We value building trust with our donors and our Accreditation gives them conﬁdence in our commitment to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct.”

Lybarger continues, “Our accreditation signiﬁes our commitment to ethical practices and building public conﬁdence in giving. For any organization to excel in today’s environment, it’s critical it be fully committed to excellence.”

“A BBB Charity Accreditation is an honor. BBB Accredited Charities have gone through a comprehensive, voluntary review process and must meet 20 Standards for Charity Accountability, which focus on the organization’s governance, oversight, effectiveness, ﬁnances and fundraising,” John North, BBB president and CEO, said. “Therefore, an organization’s display of a BBB Accredited Charity seal conveys trust and adherance to these strong and comprehensive standards.”

Isaiah’s Place is a therapeutic foster care agency primarily serving children who are victims of abuse and neglect due to a history of trauma and drug use. The agency is currently serving 14 Ohio counties including Miami, Montgomery and the surrounding area.

Isaiah’s Place added “We Love Birthday Parties” to its service line this year to help celebrate children who are forgotten on their birthdays, as well as a way to serve foster families who are a part of Isaiah’s Place. We Love Birthday Parties’ mission is to spread love through the simple joy of birthday parties to children with limited opportunities.

In 2018, Isaiah’s Place will be implementing the Together Facing The Challenge evidence-based training model for its foster parents. This training will give foster parents essential training to help improve outcomes for children in foster care. The funding for the training was provided by a grant from The Troy Foundation.

In addition, Isaiah’s Place will begin offering in-home behavior health services in the coming year, an added program that will provide foster parents with much needed resources in caring for youth in their home.

Better Business Bureau, the leader in advancing marketplace trust, is an unbiased nonproﬁt organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization’s high standards of ethical business behavior.

For more information about how to become a foster parent or volunteer with Isaiah’s Place, call 335-3701, or visit www.isaiahsplace.com.