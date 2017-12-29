MVCTC dental students earn certification

COLUMBUS — Senior students from the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Dental Assistant program traveled to Columbus to take the Commission on Ohio Dental Assistant (CODA) Certification on Oct. 21 and 22.

The CODA Certification test consists of three portions, a written, clinical, and radiology. The written portion includes eight sections from dental anatomy to sterilization. The clinical portion ask students to demonstrate being chairside ready; this includes suctioning, mixing dental materials, and taking alginate impressions. The radiology section includes a written and clinical portion where students must expose dental radiographs The radiology portion shows that when students are of age, they will be able to take dental radiographs, an integral part of the daily duties while working in an office. Students must pass all three portions to be considered certified by the State of Ohio.

The MVCTC Class of 2018 had ten students who successfully passed all three portions earning their CODA certification. Those students included Carly Newman (Milton-Union), who is also a student ambassador to Milton-Union.

Nine more students will travel to Columbus in the spring to take the test.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com or follow MVCTC on Facebook (Facebook.com/MVCTC) or Twitter (Twitter.com/MVCTC).