Former chief of police passes away

PIQUA — A former leader in the community, James W. Huffman, who served the city as the chief of police at the Piqua Police Department in the 1970s, passed away on Dec. 23.

Huffman, formerly of Piqua and more recently of Sidney, was a graduate of Covington High School, attended college, and graduated from the FBI Academy in 1977.

He began his career in law enforcement when he joined the Piqua Police Department on Nov. 1, 1953, as a patrolman. Huffman was named chief of police on July 8, 1975, and served the city of Piqua in that capacity until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1980.

“Chief Huffman faithfully served the city of Piqua as a police officer from 1953 to 1980,” Chief of Police Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department said. “He served as chief of police from 1975 to 1980. As can be said of so many of my predecessors, he made his own improvements to the force during his time as chief. Chief Huffman ushered in a new era of professionalism through policy and leadership-development here at the Piqua Police Department.”

Early in his career, Huffman was involved in the former Safety Patrol program and helped begin the Head Start program in Piqua. Later, he taught law enforcement classes at Edison State Community College.

Huffman continued his career in law enforcement by serving as the chief deputy sheriff for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office from January 1981 through June 1988. Huffman and his wife then moved to Milford, where he served as director of Emergency Medical Services in Miami Township of Clermont County from July 1988 through June 1995.

Huffman retired again and moved back to Miami County to be closer to family. In his retirement, he enjoyed doing dealer trades for Erwin Chrysler in Troy. He was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God in Sidney, the Piqua Rotary Club, and several police chief associations.

Huffman married Dorothy J. Covault in 1950, in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include four daughters, Cynthia (Rex) Scott, of Celina, Cecelia (Keith) Stoler, of Piqua, Chanda (Jon) McMaken, of Delaware, and Candace (Max) Ryan of Troy; two sons, Christopher (Darla)Huffman, of Pensacola, Florida, and Craig (Kelly) Huffman, of Xenia; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Jamieson and Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Harry Peterson officiating.

A private graveside service will be held at the Fletcher Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Assembly of God, 1028 Park St., Sidney, OH 45365, or the Piqua Community Foundation, P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356.

Huffman, 86, served as chief from 1975-1980

Staff reports

Sam Wildow contributed to this report. Reach her at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

