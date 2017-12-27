Posted on by

All in a (cold) day’s work


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Some jobs can’t be put off just because the weather turns cold. Jim Roth, superintendent of Forest Hill Union Cemetery, left, and John Pennington from Coate Burial Vaults in West Milton work at a gravesite in the cemetery on Wednesday morning. Roth said that the cold spell has not delayed scheduled services or burials.


Some jobs can’t be put off just because the weather turns cold. Jim Roth, superintendent of Forest Hill Union Cemetery, left, and John Pennington from Coate Burial Vaults in West Milton work at a gravesite in the cemetery on Wednesday morning. Roth said that the cold spell has not delayed scheduled services or burials.

