Alleged package thief faces new charges

PIQUA — An alleged package thief is facing more charges this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Ricky D. Cross, 39, of Piqua, is facing additional charges of one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and four counts of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property this week.

Cross was originally scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but he was arraigned Wednesday morning after reportedly refusing to take part in Tuesday’s arraignment.

Cross was first charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a complaint about a package being taken from a residence on Caldwell Street on Dec. 21, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

According to Piqua police reports, a package was located approximately a block away from the residence, and it had been opened and the property removed from inside. The shipping address on the box matched the original address of the report.

Cross is facing a number of charges. According to court records, they include the following:

• Third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with an incident on the 500 block of Wood Street on May 8

• Separate charges of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property on the 700 block of North Downing Street on Dec. 14

• First-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with an incident at Walmart on Dec. 15

• First-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with an incident on Dec. 17

• First-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with an incident on the 500 block of Caldwell Street on Dec. 21

• First-degree misdemeanor theft, first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with a reported theft on a front porch on West North Street on Dec. 21

• First-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with an incident on Dec. 21

• First-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with an incident on Dec. 22

Cross is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $58,500. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Cross on Jan. 3.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

