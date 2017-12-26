Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with injuries on the Interstate-75 ramp near milepost 83 on Dec. 20 at approximately 7 a.m. A driver was cited for an improper turn.

There was a traffic accident with no reported injuries on South Downing Street on Dec. 20 at approximately 10:10 a.m. The at-fault driver received a citation.

There was a a traffic accident with no reported injuries on South Main Street near Piqua Battery on Dec. 20 at 11:40 a.m. The at-fault driver received a citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A complainant advised that a neighbor crashed her car into his garage on Robinson Avenue on Dec. 21 at approximately 3:15 p.m. The accident was documented.

THEFT: Keys were reported stolen from a vehicle on Franklin Street on Dec. 20 at 9:10 a.m.

A wallet was reported stolen at Kroger while the owner had stepped away to pay for gas on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

There was a report of shoplifting at Elder Beerman on Dec. 20 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Two female subjects were apprehended, and several clothing items were recovered. Ronisha J. Allen, 23, of Dayton, and Quantessa M. Huffman, 26, of Dayton, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A complainant advised that an unknown subject used her bank card without permission on Adams Street on Dec. 21 at 9:15 a.m.

The utilities department contacted police for a theft of services complaint on West Ash Street on Dec. 21 at approximately 10:10 a.m. This case is pending.

A male subject shoplifted a soda from Family Dollar and left the area on foot before the business was able to stop him on Dec. 21 at approximately 6 p.m.

There was a report of someone getting fuel without paying for it at Marathon on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Scott Jackson, 53, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found left behind in a garage on Nicklin Avenue on Dec. 20. It was taken to the police department.

DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to a report of males physically fighting in the street on Clark Avenue on Dec. 20 at 8:45 p.m. Two males were arrested and taken to jail. Robert D. Kovacs, 51, of New Lebanon, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with this incident. James B. Pope, 30, of Brookville, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, first-degree misdemeanor assault, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

FRAUD: A gift card valued at $300 was fraudulently exchanged through an online gift card exchange service on Dec. 20.

ASSAULT: A victim reported being assaulted in a group home on Wood Street on Dec. 21 at 11:50 a.m. Devin C. Homan, 22, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A complainant reported a male knocking on her doors and windows and yelling at her on Dec. 21 at approximately 9:20 p.m. He had been warned for trespassing in October. He was found and again warned for trespassing.