Cutting through the cold

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Steve Smith of J.L. Stoltz Builders of Englewood, along with several co-workers, brave temperatures in the teens as they work on building a new home for Denlinger & Sons Builders on St. Rt. 185 on Tuesday. While many workers have the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day off, a number of workers, like those at J.L. Stoltz, keep their noses to the grindstone.