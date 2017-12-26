Woman allegedly brings drugs to jail

MIAMI COUNTY — A woman was in court this week after being accused of sneaking suspected cocaine into the Miami County Jail.

Melissa A. Wellbaum, 29, of Piqua, was arraigned on third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a facility in Miami County Municipal on Tuesday.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, officers at the downtown jail uncovered a cocaine pipe and suspected cocaine on Wellbaum through the jail’s body scanner while she was being booked into the jail on a separate charge on Dec. 22. The pipe was located in Wellbaum’s shoe, and Wellbaum was reportedly chewing on a bag of white powder and rock inside of it believed to be crack cocaine. According to court records, Wellbaum admitted to it being crack cocaine.

Prior to going through the body scanner, officers at the jail asked Wellbaum if she had anything on her person that would be considered contraband and Wellbaum said no.

Wellbaum was first charged in connection with a report of a suspicious vehicle observed in an alley on Broadway Street on Dec. 22, at approximately 3:30 a.m. According to Piqua police reports, the driver gave permission to search the vehicle. Officers located a pipe used to smoke cocaine. Small pieces of suspected cocaine were located as well.

Wellbaum was then arrested for fifth-degree felony drug possession. She was taken to the Miami County Jail, where an additional pipe and suspected cocaine were reportedly located.

Wellbaum is currently being held at the jail on a total bond of $25,000.

She also is facing separate charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft. One of the theft charges stems from a report of a female subject stealing toddler outfits from Elder Beerman on Nov. 28, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

• Robert Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was arraigned on second-degree felony robbery and fifth-degree felony obstructing official business in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Jenkins was charged with second-degree felony robbery in connection a theft at JC Penney on Dec. 16. According to court records, Jenkins reportedly backed up a vehicle and almost struck a witness who attempted to stop him from leaving before Jenkins fled the scene.

Jenkins was picked up on Dec. 22. He is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $55,000.

• A man was charged after threatening to be the “next Las Vegas shooter” at a former workplace.

According to Piqua police reports, a male subject entered AM Leonard, Inc., where he had not worked for in several weeks, on Dec. 21, “stating he had a gun and he was going to be the next Las Vegas shooter.” He passed out repeatedly, waking up combative. He was held down by workers until police arrived. He was then transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was cleared and transported to jail.

Shane G. Herbert, 22, of Casstown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree felony inducing panic and two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor in connection with this incident.

He is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on $5,000 bond. Judge Gary Nasal ordered Herbert undergo a mental health evaluation and a drug screening.

