Distracted driving caused Thursday crash

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Distracted driving was the cause of a single-vehicle crash on Walnut Grove Road Thursday evening.

A 17-year-old boy of New Carlisle was the driver of the vehicle and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Walnut Grove Road, approximately one-half mile east of Children’s Home Road.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, he was traveling southbound on Walnut Grove Road, lost control, over corrected and the vehicle rolled over.

The passenger, Stacey Rutschilling, 18, of Troy, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. No drugs or alcohol are suspected. Speed was also not a factor.

The vehicle reportedly went airborne, flipping over before coming to rest on its side in the ditch on the south side of the road.

Elizabeth Township and Tipp City Fire Department firefighters freed one of the two occupants of the vehicle after about 15 minutes. The second victim was able to get out.

In other news:

David Pirrung, 29, of Huber Heights, is still listed in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital after his accident on State Route 201 in Bethel Twp. on Monday.

Evidence collected at the scene indicate possible drug and/or alcohol use prior to the accident. Lab results are pending.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call An Elizabeth Township firefighter watches as CareFlight arrives on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Walnut Grove Road on Thursday evening. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_122117mju_crash_careflight_walnutgrove120171221181028125-2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call An Elizabeth Township firefighter watches as CareFlight arrives on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Walnut Grove Road on Thursday evening. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Medics carry a patient to CareFlight following a one-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Walnut Grove Road on Thursday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_122117mju_crash_careflight_walnutgrove220171221181010851-2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Medics carry a patient to CareFlight following a one-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Walnut Grove Road on Thursday.

By Michael Ullery mullery@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335

