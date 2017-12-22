Posted on by

Reading and reindeer games

Students enjoy last day before holiday break

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Central Intermediate students in the Shawnee “tribe” volunteer to be the next participants in the Reindeer Games on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call A student casts his vote for Best Door Decoration at Washington Primary School on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Guest readers Amy Todd, Piqua City Schools director of special education, left, and Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison read to students at Washington Primary School on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Washington Primary School students listen intently as Santa Claus takes time out of his busy schedule to read a book to students.


