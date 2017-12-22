Reading and reindeer games

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua Central Intermediate students in the Shawnee “tribe” volunteer to be the next participants in the Reindeer Games on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A student casts his vote for Best Door Decoration at Washington Primary School on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Guest readers Amy Todd, Piqua City Schools director of special education, left, and Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison read to students at Washington Primary School on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Washington Primary School students listen intently as Santa Claus takes time out of his busy schedule to read a book to students.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Central Intermediate students in the Shawnee “tribe” volunteer to be the next participants in the Reindeer Games on Friday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_122217mju_pcis_reindeergames220171222151042403.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Central Intermediate students in the Shawnee “tribe” volunteer to be the next participants in the Reindeer Games on Friday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call A student casts his vote for Best Door Decoration at Washington Primary School on Friday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_122217mju_washington_bestdoor20171222151055590.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A student casts his vote for Best Door Decoration at Washington Primary School on Friday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Guest readers Amy Todd, Piqua City Schools director of special education, left, and Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison read to students at Washington Primary School on Friday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_122217mju_washington_readers120171222151117536.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Guest readers Amy Todd, Piqua City Schools director of special education, left, and Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison read to students at Washington Primary School on Friday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Washington Primary School students listen intently as Santa Claus takes time out of his busy schedule to read a book to students. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_122217mju_washington_santa220171222151131825.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Washington Primary School students listen intently as Santa Claus takes time out of his busy schedule to read a book to students.