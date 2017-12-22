Police arrest alleged package thief

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing packages from residences near downtown Piqua, and now police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping get those packages back to their rightful owners.

If anyone living in the Piqua area within walking distance of downtown has recently had a package stolen, the police department would like them to make a report about the incident so they can match some property they have recovered.

Ricky D. Cross, 39, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a complaint about a package being taken from a residence on Caldwell Street on Thursday at approximately 1:15 p.m.

According to Piqua police reports, a package was located approximately a block away from the residence, and it had been opened and the property removed from inside. The shipping address on the box matched the original address of the report.

Cross was also charged with three other counts of misdemeanor theft, three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, one count of misdemeanor possessing criminal tools, and one count of misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with three other incidents. Those incidents included a report of packages stolen off of a front porch on West North Street on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. and a reported theft at Walmart on Dec. 15.

Cross was arraigned Friday morning in Miami County Municipal Court. Cross is currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $8,500.

Public asked to report stolen packages

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

