Joining in the ‘reindeer games’

PIQUA — The tribe competitions at Piqua Central Intermediate School got a festive twist Friday morning when the school held their “reindeer games” on the last day before the holiday break.

“The energy is electric,” Principal Josh Kauffman said.

The reindeer games were a part of the school’s monthly tribal competitions in which the students, split into different groups or “tribes,” compete against each other and the teachers in a variety of games.

“We’re all in our PJ’s ready to go,” Kauffman said. “The kids live for tribe competitions.”

On Friday morning, the kids competed against the teachers in different relays, racing through the gym on scooters and dressing up in costume pieces at each end of the relay.

Kauffman said that the school holds tribe competition days on a regular basis to keep morale and student motivation high.

“Above all, we want kids to come to school,” Kauffman said. “I always tell people ultimately, it’s about making experiences extraordinary for them.”

Kauffman also added that it lets students see their teacher dress and act a little goofy.

“Everybody is in such a holiday mood, and the kids are really enjoying it,” art teacher Sarah Fromholt said, adding that the tribe competitions had them in the holiday spirit.

“They’re so excited,” teacher Lisa Feitshans said about her students, saying the reindeer games that morning were “fantastic.”

The school held two reindeer games in the gym, separating the students by different grades. After the reindeer games, the students went back to their classrooms and participated in more tribe competitions in their homerooms.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Kaitlyn Szachta, a fourth-grader at Piqua Central Intermediate School, participates in “Reindeer Games” events at the school on Friday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_122217mju_pcis_reindeergames2017122215173880.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Kaitlyn Szachta, a fourth-grader at Piqua Central Intermediate School, participates in “Reindeer Games” events at the school on Friday.

PCIS students enjoy holiday competition

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

VideoID: mxoFzGNgb-0 VideoType: YOUTUBE URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Principal Josh Kauffman leads the reindeer games edition of PCIS’s tribe competitions Friday morning. Video Credit: Sam Wildow | Piqua Daily Call Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336