Bradford school district recognizes outgoing board member Carolyn Smith

BRADFORD — The Dec. 14 Bradford Exempted Village Board of Education meeting began with recognition of outstanding students and staff.

Second grade teacher Jamie Sink recognized Hayven Evans.

“She is kind, trustworthy, friendly and helpful,” Sink said. “She tries hard on everything she does and is willing to help me and other students.”

Second grade teacher Brittney Clark recognized Mackenzie Hocker.

“Mackenzie is receiving this award because she is a very hardworking and responsible student,” Clark said. “In addition, she is a great role model, and is very helpful with classroom duties.”

Second grade teacher Mrs. Erwin highlighted Kaylee Osborne.

“At school, Kaylee is an extremely hard worker,” Erwin said. “She is always committed to trying and doing her absolute best. Kaylee’s kind, caring and friendly character make her a role model for classmates.”

Middle school teacher Nic Baumer highlighted eighth-grade student Caden Jay.

“Caden has taken great pride in his work by taking his time and asking for help when he needed it, which has translated into one of the best-looking and quality tables in the class,” Baumer said. “Caden has taken a strong interest in his work in the shop and I think he has found something that he really enjoys doing.”

The Staff Spotlight went to Food Service Director Cheryl Clark for leading the cafeteria in providing nutritious meals for the students and providing senior citizens meals during the past Thanksgiving.

The district also gave thanks to outgoing school board member Carolyn Smith for her years of service on the Bradford school board.

In other news, the board approved:

• Paying the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) Legal Assistance Fund Consultant in the amount of $250.00 (Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018)

• A Master Services Agreement with Strategic Solutions, LLC

• A contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services for the period beginning October 2017 through September 2020

• 2018 annual membership dues with the OSBA

• Electing the annual OSBA Brief Case electronic subscription

• The acceptance of donations from Covington Eagles in the amount of $500 written to the Athletic Department

• $6,400 written to Bradford Exempted Village School District

Provided photo Pictured from left to right: Bradford Schools Outstanding Students of the Month Caden Jay, Kaylee Osborne, Hayven Evans and Mackenzie Hocker were recognized at the Dec. 14 Bradford Exempted Village Board of Education meeting. In the back row is school board member Carolyn Smith. Provided photo The Bradford Schools Staff Spotlight went to Cheryl Clark, left, who was recognized during the Dec. 14 board of education meeting. At right is school board member Carolyn Smith. Provided photo The Bradford School district gave thanks to outgoing school board member Carolyn Smith for her years of service on the Bradford School Board during the Dec. 14 board of education meeting.

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

The writer can be reached at (937) 569-4354.

