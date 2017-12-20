Students named to dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two local students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2017 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Claire Buerger of Troy and Hunter Jergens of Tipp City were named to the dean’s list.

Approximately 35 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified.

Decker performs in UF band concert

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ally Decker, of Troy, recently performed in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s annual Christmas concert, “Wassail! An Olde English Christmas.”

The performance featured well-known holiday songs from the British Isles including “I Saw Three Ships,” “Westminster Carol (Angels We Have Heard on High)” and others. The annual concert is conducted by Jack Taylor, professor of music.

Horner inducted into honor society

BATON ROUGE, La. — Molly Horner of Troy was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Horner attends Wright State University. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.