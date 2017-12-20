Brukner to host solstice event

TROY — Snowflakes are falling, the trees are bare, and the air has become chilly and crisp, all sure signs that winter is almost here.

To mark the celebration of the changing seasons, Brukner Nature Center is hosting a Winter Solstice Event on Thursday, Dec. 21, when plentiful homemade cookies and candies along with hot chocolate and flavored coffee are promised.

The event will take place from 7-8 p.m. at the Brukner Nature Center to debut a photo exhibit from BNC’s Photo Contest, which includes photos of whimsical and majestic nature scenes submitted by both children and adults of all age ranges.

At the Winter Solstice Event, ODNR Division of Wildlife’s Energy and Wildlife ambassador, Erin Hazelton, will be presenting a lecture at 7:15 that evening.

“Erin’s passion is cave research and she will be sharing an overview of the Division of Wildlife’s latest projects followed by a virtual trip underground to discover Ohio’s cave wildlife!” said BNC.

The seasonal celebration will have an admission of five dollars for BNC members, $10 for non-members, and free for all of BNC’s photo contest participants.

Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road in Troy. Call (937) 698-6493 or visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com for any questions about their Winter Solstice Event.