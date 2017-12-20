The magical world of PHS Media productions

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Kolin Noreikas “swims” against a green screen at Piqua High School on Wednesday. Noreikas, and third-grade classmates in Linda DeWeese’s and Hope Davis’ Washington Primary School classes are working with the Piqua High School Media Deapartment to create a video based on the book The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, by Kate DiCamillo. Third-grade student actors were coached by PHS students Morgan Ford and Casey Graves.

Washington Primary School third-grader Xavier Long sits in a chair against a green screen at Piqua High School on Wednesday as he is recorded portraying Edward Tulane, a character in The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane. The book is being transformed, with the help of Piqua High School Media Department members, into a video short that will put student actors into Tulane’s magical world.