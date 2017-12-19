Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of subjects sleeping inside the post office on Dec. 15 at 6:30 a.m. A male subject was located and warned for trespassing as no previous involvements with him at the location were found.

There was a report of trespassing complaint at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Dec. 15 at 7:45 a.m. A male subject was previously trespassed from the property. The business decided to kick a resident out of apartment side of the building to avoid further issue with the male subject.

FOUND: A syringe was found on East Main Street next to the curb on Dec. 15 at 10:40 a.m. It was collected to be destroyed.

THEFT: A complainant reported the theft of a license plate from his homemade trailer parked at his place of business on Roosevelt Avenue on Dec. 14 at approximately 1:20 p.m.

There was a report of shoplifting at Elder Beerman on Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. Phillip E. Fetters, 29, of Greenville, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Officers were dispatched to a theft complaint at JC Penney in reference to a male subject stealing clothes and fleeing the scene in a vehicle on Dec. 16 at approximately 3:50 p.m. The case is currently under investigation.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip accident in the area of East Greene and North Main streets on Dec. 15 at 3:25 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash in the area of Wood and South Main streets on Dec. 15 at approximately 5 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

There was a two-vehicle traffic accident in the area of East Water and North Main streets on Dec. 15 at 5:35 p.m. A driver was cited. There were no reported injuries.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to a report of a male juvenile who was bitten by a dog on Harrison Street on Dec. 15 at approximately 5:45 p.m. The dog was quarantined and the animal shelter was advised of the incident.

FRAUD: A victim said she found fraudulent charges on her credit card on Dec. 15.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller said a juvenile ran onto his porch and kicked a hole in his screen door on Gordon Street on Dec. 15 at 9:25 p.m. The incident was recorded on a home camera system. The juvenile was located, and his mother agreed to buy a new door. No charges were filed.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to a report of two people sleeping in a car in the parking lot of Burger King on Dec. 15 at 11 p.m. The subjects were located and asked to leave the property.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a male subject not breathing on North Wayne Street on Dec. 16 at 4:50 a.m. He was reportedly under the influence of heroin. He was transported to the hospital. This investigation is pending.