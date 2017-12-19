Remembering our Veterans during the Christmas season

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Christmas wreaths adorn the graves of America’s veterans buried at Forest Hill Union Cemetery in Piqua as the cemetery takes part in the Wreaths Across America event being held in cemeteries across the country. The cemetery, along with Jamison & Yannucci Funeral Home, placed wreaths on the graves on nearly 400 veterans on Saturday.
