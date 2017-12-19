Posted on by

Board signs agreement with counseling service


By Cecilia Fox - cfox@troydailynews.com

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday morning, the Miami County Commissioners signed an agreement with Benton Counseling and Consulting Services to provide outpatient sex offender services for court-referred juveniles. The total cost is not to exceed $15,000.

The board also approved purchases and several agreements, including the purchase of new office furniture for the IT Department. The purchase includes 12 new workstations and a conference table at a cost of $36,755 through state contract.

Matt Watkins of the IT Department said the department took over the space and furniture previously used by Family and Children First a few years ago. He said the department has outgrown the current office furniture.

The board also accepted a grant award in the amount of $46,747 for the Miami County Public Transit Department.

