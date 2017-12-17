Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

WARRANT: A warrant was issued for Jurode D. Jordan, 31, address unknown, for fifth-degree felony forgery on Dec. 14 in connection with an incident on Nov. 30 on the 1900 block of West Covington Avenue.

THEFT: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle along with the keys to the vehicle on McKinley Avenue overnight between Dec. 12-13.

A trailer was reported stolen on Weber Street sometime between Dec. 6-13.

An officer was dispatched to Kroger for a theft complaint on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. A complainant advised a female pushed a full cart of groceries out of the store without paying.

A car trailer was reported stolen on East Main Street between Dec. 12-13.

An officer was dispatched in reference to a theft complaint at Walmart on Dec. 13 at approximately 8:15 p.m. The caller said a subject was leaving the store with merchandise he did not pay for. William L. Spradling, 44, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and minor misdemeanor drug possession in connection with this incident.

A necklace was reported stolen at the Turn Table Cafe on Dec. 14 sometime between midnight and 10:30 a.m.

BURGLARY: A vacant building, the Orr Felt building, was broken into sometime between Dec. 6-13. Nothing appeared to be stolen.

A home was reportedly broken into on Camp Street on Dec. 14 sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. A Playstation was reported stolen.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of Covington Avenue and Sunset Drive on Dec. 13 at approximately 4:20 p.m.

SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A complainant advised that a co-worker asked her to touch his genitals on County Road 25-A on Dec. 13 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

CONCEALED WEAPON: There was a suspicious complaint on North Main Street on Dec. 14 at approximately 7:10 a.m. A subject was found sleeping in the back seat of the complainant’s car. Nathan L. Jarvis, 36, of Fairborn, was charged with third-degree felony having a weapon while under disability, fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon, and third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection in with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A window was damaged at Melcher Sowers Funeral Home sometime between Dec. 13-14.