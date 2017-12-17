City seeks overhaul of land use codes

The reception will be held at the Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St., on the second floor. The public is welcome to attend and thank the commissioners for their service.

PIQUA — The city is looking to overhaul its current land use and development codes and thoroughfare plan, and the Piqua City Commission will be voting on a resolution to allow the project during their next meeting Tuesday evening.

The commission will be considering a contract with Code Studio to update the land use and development codes and thoroughfare plan within the city. The updates will reflect the recommendations included in the city’s 2007 Comprehensive Plan Update.

According to the staff report, the Comprehensive Plan includes recommendations to update “the zoning and subdivision codes to promote new commercial and residential development with neighborhood qualities that enhance existing development and create a sense of a place.”

The last time there was a comprehensive review of land use codes was in 1996. The staff report refers to the 1996 review as focusing on “the most basic content necessary” and leaving the code “devoid of standards important to prompting development outcomes that reflect community values.”

The cost of the services is not to exceed $150,000.

The commission is also expected to vote on changes and updates to the city’s code in regard to garbage collection.

The commission heard these proposed changes at their last meeting, including the city’s Health and Sanitation Department providing trash-only carts to residents as it does in the recycling program. The carts will be 96-gallon carts, which will contain more space than the currently allotted amount of six bags of trash to be collected on trash days, according to Welker.

New rate structures are also included in the updates that combine the monthly rates for garbage and recycling collection, including an approximate $1 increase.

According to the proposed ordinance, the current residential rates of $15.30 per month and the additional monthly charge of $3.13 for recycling costs will be combined for coming years. That combined cost will also see an approximate $1 increase for a charge of $19.35 per month for 2018. Recycling is included with the solid waste fee, not to exceed a 64-gallon capacity.

There will also be $1 dollar increases to the monthly charges in coming years, including $20.31 per month in 2019, $21.32 in 2020, and $22.38 in 2021.

The changes to the code also include a recycling-only service in 2018 at a monthly cost of $9.67 for eligible customers. That also includes yearly increases of less than $1.

Rates for commercial customers will also see similar changes. In 2018, the monthly fee will be $28 for up to 96 gallons of solid waste plus 64 gallons of recycling, $35 for up to 192 gallons of solid waste plus recycling, and so on.

The proposed ordinance also allows residents to provide their own containers if desired. Containers from residents must be constructed of metal or heavy-gauge plastic, have two handles, not exceed 32 gallons, and have a tight-fitting lid, according to the ordinance. They also must be rodent-proof.

The proposed ordinance is written as an emergency to implement the changes for the new year.

The commission will also be voting on a number of ordinances after holding their third readings. The ordinances include the city’s 2018 budget, 2 percent salary increases for city employees, updating the minimum wage references, and updating the the city employees’ health insurance.

The commission will vote on a number of other year-end resolutions that come before the commission on an annual basis.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

FAREWELL RECEPTION The public is invited to attend a special reception prior to the next commission meeting. The city of Piqua staff and the commission would like to thank Commissioners Judy Terry and Joe Wilson for their service to the city with a reception before the next commission meeting. Terry and Wilson’s terms will end on Sunday, Dec. 31. The reception to honor both commissioners will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, prior to the regularly scheduled commission meeting. The reception will be held at the Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St., on the second floor. The public is welcome to attend and thank the commissioners for their service.

