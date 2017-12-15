Hung jury in retrial of Troy man accused of rape

MIAMI COUNTY — A jury was deadlocked on a verdict Friday after more than 12 hours of deliberation in the retrial of a Troy man accused of rape.

Charles Hiser, 37, was indicted by a grand jury for one count of first-degree rape involving a victim 10 years old or younger, and seven counts of first-degree rape involving a victim less than 13 years old. The alleged assault occurred over the span of six years. The victim was known to Hiser.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee dismissed the jury after they were unable to reach an agreement.

Gee released jurors and thanked them for their service. The jury excused a juror Friday morning due to a family emergency and one of the three alternates took their place on Friday morning.

Last October, another trial ended in a mistrial because of one or more jurors were exposed to “out-of-court” coverage of the case and the jury was no longer fair and impartial.

The alleged sexual acts took place at Hiser’s various residences including the Paris Court Trailer Park in Piqua, his mother’s home in Piqua, and his apartment in Troy. The incidents began in 2013.

Hiser was convicted in 2007 of misdemeanor sexual imposition after an offense in December 2007 in Piqua. In 2013, Hiser was found guilty for failure to provide notice of residence change as required by his Tier I sex offender classification.

Gee scheduled a pre-trial conference with counsel and state prosecutors on Dec. 20. Neither the state, Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker nor public defense attorneys Steve Layman and Stephen King provided comment following the jury’s dismissal.

Layman requested an own recognizance bond or a bond reduction for Hiser who has been incarcerated on the charges since Feb. 8. Parker opposed the motion due to the nature of the offenses. Gee said bond would be addressed at the Dec. 20 hearing.

For the first count of the indictment, Hiser is facing up to 15 years to life or life without parole in prison and up to a $20,000 fine if convicted. For the remaining counts of the indictment, Hiser is facing up to 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

Hiser is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on $50,000 bond.

