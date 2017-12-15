Wrap (for) music

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Lehman parent Shelley VanSkiver of Sidney wraps gifts at the Lehman gift-wrapping booth at the Miami Valley Centre Mall of Friday. The annual fund-raising event at the mall helps provide funds for both the instrumental and vocal music department at Lehman High School.
