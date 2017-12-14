Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Complainant stated property was stolen out of his vehicle while he allowed the car to warm up in the morning on Young Street on Dec. 11 between 5:30-6:30 a.m.

City utilities reported a customer was stealing services after their electric was shut off on South Main Street on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

There was a report of a theft at Walmart on Dec. 11 at 7:15 p.m. Paula J. Boothby, 51, of New Lebanon, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor in connection with this incident.

A vehicle was reported stolen on Cleveland Street overnight between Dec. 11-12.

A cell phone was reported stolen from a residence on Cleveland Street on Dec. 12 sometime between midnight and 10 a.m.

DRUG OFFENSE: Rebecca L. Mowen, 25, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 11 in connection with an incident on July 1 on Park Avenue.

TRESPASSING: An officer located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Mote Park after hours on Dec. 12 after midnight. The two occupants were warned for trespassing.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident in the area of East Ash and Spring streets on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. A citation was issued for failure to maintain control.