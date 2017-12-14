Miami Co. F.O.P. delivers Christmas cheer

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Miami County F.O.P. Lodge 58 members, Deputy Police Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department; Sgt. Chris Bobb, Miami County Sheriff’s Office; Carmen Barhorst, Director of Miami County Victim/Witness, prepare to ship Christmas packages to a family who moved out-of-state as part of the F.O.P. annual Christmas donation to families in need. F.O.P. members accompanied Santa Claus to deliver gifts on Wednesday evening before shipping the remaining gifts on Thursday. For more photos from the event, visit http://www.dailycall.com/news/32514/tis-the-season