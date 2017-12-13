Indian Ridge lights up the night

PIQUA — Driving around town taking in the sights of houses bedecked with multi-hued lights and other festive decorations is an ages-old holiday tradition.

When you’re out cruising for displays of Christmas color, don’t forget to venture into the Indian Ridge development in Piqua, where you’ll be welcomed by more than 8,000 lights illuminating the 80-plus pine trees at the entrances to the community.

As you tool around the streets of the neighborhood, you’ll notice numerous homes similarly festooned with the trappings of the season. In addition to getting caught up in the yuletide spirit, many of these residents also are participating in Indian Ridge’s second annual Christmas decorating contest.

“Last year, there were probably between 25 and 30 homes that participated. There’s about 180 residences in the community,” Rob Alexander, president of Indian Ridge Builders, said. “We try to encourage a sense of community, so we do a lot of events that build community spirit.”

The fun doesn’t end with just viewing the lights; you also can vote for your favorite displays. The decorating contest is broken down into four categories:

• Reason for the Season: Best faith-centered display

• Shock and Awe: Tastefully lit, anything goes, has that “wow!” factor

• Best in the Eyes of a Child: Judged by children from Indian Ridge

• Facebook Favorite: Most votes via the Indian Ridge Facebook page

The contest is limited to exterior decorations, including those that are visible in windows from the outside.

To vote for your favorite, identify the address of the home, then send your entry by text to (937) 418-0292 or by email to ralexander@a-t-i-net. Votes also can be submitted online at www.facebook.com/indianridgepiqua/.

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 17. There also will be a panel of “celebrity” judges. The contest winners will receive gift cards.

Alexander said Saturday, Dec. 16, is probably the best night to view the lights, as the entire development will be lit with some 1,000 luminaries beginning at 6 p.m.

“Last year, we had some ugly, ugly weather, so this year, there’s a rain date of Dec. 17,” Alexander noted. “We have a lot of young families here, so it’s really fun for the kids.”

Mike Ullery | Daily Call One of a number of homes in the Indian Ridge development that is decorated for the Christmas season.

Decorating contest under way

By Belinda M. Paschal

