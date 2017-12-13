Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Items were reported stolen from a residence on Young Street sometime between Dec. 5-8.

There was a report of a theft at Walmart on Dec. 8 occurring sometime between 1:45-2:10 p.m. Renee N. Bristow, 36, of New Carlisle, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a customer driving off without paying for gas at Marathon on West Water Street on Dec. 8 at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on South Main Street sometime overnight between Dec. 8-9.

A vehicle was reportedly broken into and items were stolen on Young Street on Dec. 9 sometime between 4:30-11:15 a.m.

A wallet was reported stolen on Gordon Street on Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

There was a theft reported at Elder Beerman that occurred sometime between Dec. 2-9. Tammy S. Dobbs, 47, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A caller advised her debit card was stolen from a residence on Boal Avenue, and money was withdrawn from her bank account on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

On Dec. 10, a subject reported a .22 caliber handgun had been stolen sometime in the last few months on Washington Avenue.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle traffic crash on West High Street on Dec. 8 at approximately 10 a.m.

There was a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue on Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. There was a reported injury. The at-fault driver was cited for a red light violation.

There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of North College and West High streets on Dec. 9 at noon. The at-fault driver admitted that she did not yield to the vehicle that was clearing the intersection. She reportedly hit the other driver’s vehicle. The at-fault driver was cited.

MENACING: An officer was dispatched to Nitto Denko for a menacing complaint on Dec. 8 at approximately 11 a.m. A complainant advised they wanted a former employee trespassed from the business because he was making threats. The suspect was trespassed.

A complainant reported that a male subject threatened to burn her house down on Harrison Street on Dec. 10 at 4 a.m.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: A subject was warned for trespassing at a residence on Manier Avenue on Dec. 8 at 6:15 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim stated someone attempted to throw a brick through a side window of her vehicle causing damage on Wood Street sometime overnight between Dec. 8-9.

A vehicle on Briarcliff Avenue was egged overnight between Dec. 8-9.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of repeated knocks to the windows and doors of a residence on Falmouth Avenue on Dec. 9. It occurred several times the previous night as well as on Dec. 9. The complainant’s husband confronted three juveniles the previous evening when the events occurred, and they ran from the area. The area was searched, but nothing of note was located.

There was another report of juveniles knocking on the windows of a residence on Falmouth Avenue on Dec. 9 at 11:40 p.m.

HIT SKIP: There was a hit skip accident reported in the area of South Roosevelt Avenue in regard to an unknown vehicle hitting the side of a building at Caserta’s Catering on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. The vehicle and driver were located. A citation was issued.

There was a report of a hit skip accident on Nicklin Avenue on Dec. 9 at 10:20 p.m.

DRUG RELATED: A small bag of marijuana was found in a shopping cart at Walmart on Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. The marijuana was taken and put into evidence to be destroyed.