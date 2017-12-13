Man faces drug-related charges

PIQUA — A man was arraigned on drug-related charges after firearms and suspected drugs were found in his vehicle.

Landon M. Boggs, 25, with addresses listed in both Piqua and Oak Harbor, Washington, was charged with third-degree felony tampering with drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and fourth-degree misdemeanor improper handling of firearms over the weekend. Boggs was arraigned on these charges on Monday in Miami County Municipal Court.

Piqua police officers were originally dispatched on a welfare check on a report of a male subject passed out in a vehicle on the 1400 block of Jed Way on Friday at approximately 12:15 p.m. The subject reportedly was Boggs, who appeared to have been sleeping when officers arrived. While speaking with officers, Boggs handed a container that appeared to have drug remnants inside of it to the officers.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and guns and drugs were found inside the vehicle, according to Piqua police reports. The suspected drugs included prescribed medication and possible meth, each in a cellophane wrapper inside the vehicle. The guns included an AK-47, a double-barreled shotgun, and a pistol, the last of which was loaded inside of its carrying case. Boggs noted that he is currently enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Boggs denied that the suspected drugs found in the vehicle belonged to him.

Boggs was released from the Miami County Jail on Monday after posting bond. A preliminary hearing for Boggs is scheduled for Dec. 20.

• A warrant was filed for the arrest of Quentin J.E. Achor, 23, of Piqua, for fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine on Tuesday in Miami County Municipal Court. Achor was charged in connection with an incident on the 400 block of Young Street in Piqua on July 9, according to court records.

• Astimiano Dominguez, 18, of Springfield, was charged with fifth-degree felony disseminating matter harmful to juveniles on Dec. 7. Dominguez was accused of sending pornographic photos and videos to a 14-year-old juvenile. A warrant was issued for Dominguez’s arrest.

• There was a report of a male subject passed out in the lobby of the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Saturday at 1 a.m. The male subject was reportedly intoxicated. He refused to leave or give his name. He was warned for disorderly conduct and later arrested. Ramone L. Johnson, 31, of Dayton, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

