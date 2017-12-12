Snow squall, then sunshine – repeat – it must be Ohio

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A snow squall moves through downtown Piqua on Tuesday. Intermittent heavy snow and wind followed by bright sunshine, then back again … typical Ohio weather … met those who ventured outdoors on Tuesday. The only constant was the cold temperature.
