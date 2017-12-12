Reception planned for outgoing commissioners

PIQUA — City of Piqua staff and the Piqua City Commission would like to thank Commissioners Judy Terry and Joe Wilson for their service to the City of Piqua. Terry and Wilson’s terms will end on Sunday, Dec. 31.

A reception to honor both commissioners will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, prior to the regularly scheduled commission meeting.

The reception will be held at the Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St., on the second floor. The public is welcome to attend and thank the commissioners for their service.