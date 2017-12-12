Piqua police reports highlights

• To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Packages went missing from a porch on West Greene Street on Dec. 5 sometime between 5:30-8 p.m.

A purse was reported stolen on Seminole Way on Dec. 6 sometime between 5-7:30 p.m.

A package was reported stolen from a porch on Young Street on Dec. 7.

A complainant reported a neighbor took down her privacy fence and threw it in a cargo trailer on Amherst Avenue on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

An employee reported a woman stole an item a couple weeks ago from their store. She returned to the store, stole the same item again, and then gave it back to the employee once she learned she was caught at Auto Zone on Covington Avenue on Dec. 7 at 7:20 p.m. She was trespassed from the store.

DRUG RELATED: A caller reported receiving a returned piece of mail containing what she believed to be possible drugs on North College Street on Dec. 6 at approximately 1 p.m. The caller said that she did not send the mail, but it had her name and address as the return address.

FRAUD: A complainant reported an ex-boyfriend had opened credit cards in her name on Dec. 6.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responding to a loud music complaint heard a gunshot from a residence on the 700 block of North Wayne Street on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. The residence was evacuated and searched. A male resident refused police orders to keep calm during the emergency and was arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency. Timothy K. Luckey, 56, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor misconduct at an emergency in connection with this incident.

HARMFUL MATERIAL: Astimiano Dominguez, 18, of Springfield, was charged with fifth-degree felony disseminating matter harmful to juveniles on Dec. 7. A warrant was issued for Dominguez’s arrest.

OVI: There was a report of a male driving away and crossing the center line on the roadway several times in the area of West Ash and North Downing streets on Dec. 7 at 12:10 a.m. The vehicle was stopped. Kyle Bachman, 48, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A porch light was reportedly spray painted on Virginia Street sometime between Dec. 6-7.

A complainant advised someone broke out the back window of his vehicle on East High Street on Dec. 7 at noon.

THEFT OF SERVICES: A complainant advised on Dec. 7 that every week for the last couple months a white truck has been seen dropping off trash cans by his house on West Greene Street on trash pick up day. The complainant advised that after the city collects the trash, the white truck picks the empty trash cans back up.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a hit skip traffic accident on Camp Street sometime between 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 and midnight.