YWCA collecting used cell phones

PIQUA — Just got a new cell phone and wondering what to do with the old one? Donate it to the YWCA Piqua, which has collected more than 3,400 cell phones for donation to the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter since 2004.

“Phones that are donated can be used for reprogramming to 911 and given to victims of domestic violence. Any damaged or broken phone can be sold and the monies from the sale will be used to benefit the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter,” Barb Holman, executive director of the shelter, said.

“We truly appreciate the work of the YWCA in serving as a collection point for the phones. Victims of domestic violence benefit from the program and have an outlet for help if the situation arises.”

Barbara Bollenbacher, a member of the Public Policy Committee, has been delivering the phones to the shelter since the inception of the program. “I am so happy to be involved with this project,” she said. “Part of the mission of the YWCA is to empower women. This program certainly allows women to get help when the need is there.”

Phones are collected throughout the year and can be dropped off at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. It is suggested that all personal information be cleared from the phone. If possible, phone chargers should be included.

“This is a great way for individuals, businesses and industries to feel good about helping others instead of leaving the phone on the shelves at home or work,” Barb Davis, Public Policy Committee chairperson, said.

For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua or call (937) 773-6626.

Donations go to Family Abuse Shelter