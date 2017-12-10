Season’s first snow causes highway headaches

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Saturday’s first snowfall of the season led to a number of crashes around the county, including this one on County Road 25-A north of Piqua where a driver lost control near a slide-off that had occurred, striking the vehicle and a Piqua firefighter and his wife who were with the first vehicle. The firefighter was not injured. His wife was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment and released.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Saturday’s first snowfall of the season led to a number of crashes around the county, including this one on County Road 25-A north of Piqua where a driver lost control near a slide-off that had occurred, striking the vehicle and a Piqua firefighter and his wife who were with the first vehicle. The firefighter was not injured. His wife was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment and released.