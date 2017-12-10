Posted on by

Season’s first snow causes highway headaches

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Saturday’s first snowfall of the season led to a number of crashes around the county, including this one on County Road 25-A north of Piqua where a driver lost control near a slide-off that had occurred, striking the vehicle and a Piqua firefighter and his wife who were with the first vehicle. The firefighter was not injured. His wife was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment and released.

