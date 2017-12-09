Posted on by

Five generations strong


Provided photo Five generations of the Welbaum family — all orginally from Troy — recently got together for a photo to celebrate five generations within their family. Family members that make up the milestone include, bottom left, great-great-grandmother Phyllis Joan Welbaum of Troy, holding Corbin Earick of Covington, and great-grandpa, Jeffrey Scott Welbaum of Greenville. Top right, Lacie Earick of Covington, and left, grandma Tonya Welbaum of Greenville.


