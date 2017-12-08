Posted on by

F.O.P helping those in need

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police officer Jeremy Weber assists an area family in shopping for toys as part of the annual Shop With Cops sponsored by the Miami County FOP. The gifts will be delivered, along with food items, to homes next week.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County FOP members Lance Ray, Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department and Billy Ray take stock of gifts and food boxes that will be delivered by the FOP, with the assistance of Santa Claus, to families in need, next week.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua police officer Jeremy Weber assists an area family in shopping for toys as part of the annual Shop With Cops sponsored by the Miami County FOP. The gifts will be delivered, along with food items, to homes next week.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Miami County FOP members Lance Ray, Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department and Billy Ray take stock of gifts and food boxes that will be delivered by the FOP, with the assistance of Santa Claus, to families in need, next week.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police officer Jeremy Weber assists an area family in shopping for toys as part of the annual Shop With Cops sponsored by the Miami County FOP. The gifts will be delivered, along with food items, to homes next week.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_120817mju_fop_shopwithcop220171282132415.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police officer Jeremy Weber assists an area family in shopping for toys as part of the annual Shop With Cops sponsored by the Miami County FOP. The gifts will be delivered, along with food items, to homes next week.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County FOP members Lance Ray, Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department and Billy Ray take stock of gifts and food boxes that will be delivered by the FOP, with the assistance of Santa Claus, to families in need, next week.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_120817mju_fop_shopwithcop1201712821322880.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County FOP members Lance Ray, Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department and Billy Ray take stock of gifts and food boxes that will be delivered by the FOP, with the assistance of Santa Claus, to families in need, next week.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:05 pm |    

F.O.P helping those in need

F.O.P helping those in need
3:40 pm |    

Ocampo to hang up white coat

Ocampo to hang up white coat
3:01 pm |    

Service station closing marks end of an era

Service station closing marks end of an era