F.O.P helping those in need

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua police officer Jeremy Weber assists an area family in shopping for toys as part of the annual Shop With Cops sponsored by the Miami County FOP. The gifts will be delivered, along with food items, to homes next week.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Miami County FOP members Lance Ray, Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department and Billy Ray take stock of gifts and food boxes that will be delivered by the FOP, with the assistance of Santa Claus, to families in need, next week.