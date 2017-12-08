PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports highlights. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of a possible drug overdose at the Red Roof Inn on Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m. The caller advised she found an unresponsive female in one of the hotel rooms. A female subject was transported to UVMC for further medical evaluations. The male and female guests were trespassed from the business.

There was a report of a possible drug overdose on North College Street on Dec. 4 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Douglas E. Baker, II, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and fourth-degree misdemeanor drug paraphernalia on Dec. 5.

An anonymous caller advised that a subject was lying in the roadway in the area of Clark Avenue and Fisk Street on Dec. 6 at approximately 12:45 a.m. The male subject was located slumped over in road. The male subject stated he had taken fentanyl and had a empty syringe in his sock. He was charged and transported to the hospital by medics. Joshua D. Williams, 34, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

FRAUD: A possible counterfeit $20 bill was used to pay a utility bill at the Piqua Municipal Building on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

THEFT: Personal items were reported stolen from a residence on Orr Street on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. A female juvenile offender, 17, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of shoplifting at Elder Beerman on Dec. 4 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tammy S. Dobbs, 47, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident reported on West High Street on Dec. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m. There were no injuries reported. A citation was issued.

There was a report of an accident on the 1200 block of East Ash Street on Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported. A driver was cited for an improper lane change.

There was a report of an accident on West Water Street on Dec. 5 at 7 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

There was a report of an accident on Gordon Street on Dec. 5 at 3:15 p.m.

ANIMAL ISSUE: There was a report of a cow in the roadway on Gordon Street on Dec. 5 at approximately 3:10 p.m. The owner was on scene and recaptured the cow.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance on North College Street on Dec. 5 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Two women were reportedly seen physically fighting each other. Mahala D. Bolden, 39, of Piqua, and Shelly K. Unser, 36, of Piqua, were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a highly intoxicated male subject crawling from the Piqua Beverage Center on West High Street on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. William B. Carpenter, 71, was cited for disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.