Piqua, Springcreek boundaries changed

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners took action to resolve boundary issues between the city of Piqua and Springcreek Township at their meeting Thursday afternoon.

The board approved a petition to change boundaries between the city and the township to reflect annexations over the years as far back as 1979.

More than 500 parcels were annexed to the city but petitions were never filed to remove them from the boundaries of the township, Piqua Law Director Stacy Wall said. The error was discovered earlier this year by the county’s board of elections during its revision of voting precinct maps.

“Some of the annexations go back to 1979,” she said.

If the error was not resolved, it could have led to the creation of a joint taxing district, she said. That would also have meant that those residents would vote on both township and city issues.

“So what the city decided was that it did want to remove the boundaries,” Wall said. “It seemed to be the best fit to remove from the boundaries, otherwise you’d have this dual taxing district and people would be paying township (taxes) as well as city.”

Residents in this area, which includes all of Indian Ridge, will not see any changes and services will remain the same, Wall said.

“Residents shouldn’t even notice a difference, because again it had never been in that dual taxing district, it was just recently discovered,” Wall added.

The commissioners thanked those who worked to resolve the boundary issues, including employees in the county prosecutor’s office who reviewed the maps.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of a new box plow attachment for a Bobcat skid steer loader belonging to the Facilities and Operations Department. It will be used as needed to clear parking lots during the winter. The cost of the plow attachment is not to exceed $2,437.