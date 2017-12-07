WACO continues lecture series

TROY — It was 10:35 a.m. on the morning of Monday, Dec. 17, 1903, when Orville Wright became the first man to pilot a controlled, powered flight. He and his brother Wilbur accomplished much more than flying. They worked as a team as scientists, engineers, skilled craftsmen, inventors, pioneers, and dreamers. They funded their own research and used their skills as bicycle manufacturers to soar to new heights (actually about 6 feet).

On Monday, Dec. 18, Dr. Robert “Bat” Bateman, a pilot himself, will discuss the obstacles and achievements of the brothers during the years leading up to the successful flight. This lecture will take place at WACO Air Museum at 7 p.m. as part of the Aviation Lecture Series.

Dr. Bateman, a New Carlisle resident, is a retired lieutenant colonel of the United States Air Force and professor of aviation-related courses. He has an extensive background in the fields of aviation and education.

Following his graduation in 1957 from West Point, he had a 20-year career in the Air Force, with more than 4,500 hours in aircraft such as the F-100, F-4D, and F-111. As a flight instructor, he taught in the T-33, T-37, and T-38. He has flown 225 combat missions in the B-57, and has been awarded the Silver Star, DFC with four oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, and numerous Air Medals.

Bateman has earned a master of science degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and after his retirement, earned a master of arts degree in Experimental Psychology from the University of Dayton. He also holds a doctorate in Industrial Engineering from Texas A & M University with a specialty in Human Factors Engineering.

In addition to his Air Force experience as a flight and academic instructor, Dr. Bateman has taught college-level undergraduate and graduate students and has spent time as a substitute teacher in public schools.

Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For questions, call (937) 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.