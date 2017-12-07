Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A bank card was reported stolen on Adams Street on Dec. 2 at 12:10 a.m. The card was used at a local ATM.

Paul J. Treon, 23, of Piqua, was charged with theft in connection with a report of shoplifting at Family Dollar on Dec. 2 at approximately 10:40 a.m.

A complainant reported someone stole his wire Rudolph on Navajo Trail on Dec. 2 sometime between 5-6:30 p.m. He said this happened last year as well.

A cell phone was reported stolen at the Bent Tree apartments on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched to a hit skip accident in reference to the complainant’s privacy fence on South Downing Street getting hit by his neighbor and the neighbor not reporting it on Dec. 2 at 2 a.m.

OVI: A driver was stopped for a license plate light violation and found to be intoxicated after sobriety testing on East Street on Dec. 2 at 2:30 a.m. The driver was arrested. Charles McBee, 65, of Piqua, was cited for OVI in connection with this incident.

A traffic accident with no reported injuries took place on the Ash Street overpass on Dec. 2 at approximately 10:30 p.m. The at-fault unit was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. A drive was arrested for OVI. Bruce E. Applegate, 37, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: A booth at a local baseball field was broken into at Fountain Park on Dec. 2. The investigation is ongoing.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found near Burger King on Covington Avenue on Dec. 2.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant reported that someone egged her truck on Dec. 2 at around approximately 4 p.m.

A garage door on Briarcliff Avenue was reportedly damaged sometime between Dec. 2-3.

ASSAULT: A male suspect punched a victim, allegedly knocking him unconscious and causing him to have a seizure at Z’s Food and Spirits on Dec. 2 at 10:35 p.m. The male subject was arrested and incarcerated. Jah D. Batdorf, 24, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a large snake in the canal near Fountain Boulevard on Dec 3 at approximately 3:20 p.m. On arrival, officers found a six-foot boa constrictor that appeared to be dead. It was retrieved from the water, and a snake expert responded out. He verified the animal was dead, and it was disposed of.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a bad odor in the area of Marlboro Avenue on Dec. 3 at 6:25 p.m. Odor was in the whole neighborhood, and it appeared someone outside of the city was burning something. The origin of the odor was never found.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer as dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to a non-responsive male subject laying on the sidewalk on South Street on Dec. 3 at 11 p.m. The male subject was highly intoxicated and refused all medical treatment. He was charged with disorderly conduct and released. Joshua L. Monnier, 36, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.