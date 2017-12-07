Edison faculty honored with excellence awards

PIQUA — Edison State Community College faculty members Vickie Kirk and Dr. T.R. Ruddick have been named recipients of the 2017 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Southwestern Ohio Council for High Education (SOCHE). The instructors were honored at Faculty Excellence Awards luncheon on Nov. 3, at the Dayton Art Institute.

Each year, SOCHE hosts a faculty awards banquet honoring excellence in teaching at member institutions. Edison State nominated award winners based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and awards received throughout the past academic year.

Edison State faculty members joined colleagues from SOCHE’s 22-member institutions honored at the banquet including the Air Force Institute of Technology, the University of Dayton, Wittenberg University, and Wright State University.

“I am so pleased that Professor Kirk and Professor Ruddick were honored with the 2017 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from SOCHE. We are blessed to have them at Edison State,” Edison State Provost Chris Spradlin said.

“Both Vickie and T.R. exemplify what a faculty member should be: they focus on student learning first and foremost; they possess an elite level of knowledge in their respective fields of study, and they are dedicated to making Edison State a better place through their service to the institution. They are truly deserving of this award.”

Kirk, assistant professor of Allied Health, is s held in great regard by her students and fellow faculty. She has participated in a number of service activities including serving as Academic Senate Secretary and Edison State Education Association Treasurer, enrollment events for STEM fields and high school outreach programs. Kirk successfully submitted a grant that allowed her to purchase new laboratory equipment and she continues to enhance the Phlebotomy program in order to maintain a 100 percent certification student pass rate.

Dr. Ruddick, professor of Communication and Humanities, is an outstanding faculty whose extensive knowledge leads to greater success for his students and is a continual source of information for his fellow coworkers. He has presented and chaired discussion panels at the Humanities Education and Research Association Annual Conference. Furthermore, he has participated in a significant number of service activities at Edison State including: admissions, scholarships, SSLI committees, AQIP systems portfolio generation, and mentoring numerous College Credit Plus high school instructors, among other activities.

Formed in 1967, SOCHE is a regional consortium of 23 colleges and universities in southwest Ohio to promote educated, employed, and engaged citizens. SOCHE is the trusted and recognized regional leader for higher collaboration, working with college and universities to transform their communities and economies through the education, employment, and engagement of nearly 200,000 students in southwest Ohio. For more information about SOCHE visit www.soche.org.