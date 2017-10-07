Posted on by

Friday Night Lights – Week 7

, ,

The Piqua High School Marching Band fires up the crowd before the game.


Austin Davis, 3, fires a pass


Hayden Schrubb,6, outruns a Green Wave defender


James Congdon, 20, and Brennan Toopes, 51, take down a Greenville runner behind the line of scrimmage.


Head coach Bill Nees directs his team


Jacob Bushnell, 7, points to a Greenville player who jumped before the snap


Athletic trainer Katie Smith helps Derek Hite, 85, into his protective gear before the game.


Kicker Robbie Comstock, 91, chats with injured Indian Ben Bynum before Friday’s game


The Piqua High School Marching Band fires up the crowd before the game.

Austin Davis, 3, fires a pass

Hayden Schrubb,6, outruns a Green Wave defender

James Congdon, 20, and Brennan Toopes, 51, take down a Greenville runner behind the line of scrimmage.

Head coach Bill Nees directs his team

Jacob Bushnell, 7, points to a Greenville player who jumped before the snap

Athletic trainer Katie Smith helps Derek Hite, 85, into his protective gear before the game.

Kicker Robbie Comstock, 91, chats with injured Indian Ben Bynum before Friday’s game

The Piqua High School Marching Band fires up the crowd before the game.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL1-1.jpgThe Piqua High School Marching Band fires up the crowd before the game.

Austin Davis, 3, fires a pass
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL1-1.jpgAustin Davis, 3, fires a pass

Hayden Schrubb,6, outruns a Green Wave defender
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL3-1.jpgHayden Schrubb,6, outruns a Green Wave defender

James Congdon, 20, and Brennan Toopes, 51, take down a Greenville runner behind the line of scrimmage.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL3-1.jpgJames Congdon, 20, and Brennan Toopes, 51, take down a Greenville runner behind the line of scrimmage.

Head coach Bill Nees directs his team
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL5-1.jpgHead coach Bill Nees directs his team

Jacob Bushnell, 7, points to a Greenville player who jumped before the snap
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL5-1.jpgJacob Bushnell, 7, points to a Greenville player who jumped before the snap

Athletic trainer Katie Smith helps Derek Hite, 85, into his protective gear before the game.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL5-1.jpgAthletic trainer Katie Smith helps Derek Hite, 85, into his protective gear before the game.

Kicker Robbie Comstock, 91, chats with injured Indian Ben Bynum before Friday’s game
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL8.jpgKicker Robbie Comstock, 91, chats with injured Indian Ben Bynum before Friday’s game

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:03 pm |    

Friday Night Lights – Week 7

Friday Night Lights – Week 7
11:15 pm
Updated: 2:06 pm. |    

Lehman cruises to big win

Lehman cruises to big win
11:13 pm |    

Bees stun Buccs, 12-7

Bees stun Buccs, 12-7