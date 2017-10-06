Park District levy on November ballot

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Park District is seeking a new 1.5-mill operating levy to replace its current 1.1-mill levy this November.

According to Miami County Park District Executive Director Scott Myers, the parks’ popularity has surged in recent years and will welcome nearly 900,000 visitors through its gates by the end of 2017. That figure is estimated to eclipse 2016’s attendance of more than 679,000 people.

This summer, the board of park commissioners approved to replace its current 10-year, 1.1-mill levy with a 10-year, 1.5-mill levy on June 27.

If passed, the existing levy of 1.1 millage will be canceled and replaced by the new proposed levy. The district is in the eighth year of the current 10-year levy.

The new operating levy would raise $3.4 million per year or $1.1 million more than the current levy, Myers said.

Myers said the park district conducted a community survey, which garnered favorable feedback from the community.

Myers said the park district’s growth in areas such as programming from adult to toddler education, conservation, environmental protection, and school education has been due to the community’s demand for such activities.

“In order for us to continue to do this with the growth that we have, we can’t continue to do it at this pace. With additional usage comes additional maintenance and additional law enforcement, so those costs have gone up quite bit over the last few years,” Myers said.

“We have an excellent park system, and people in this area value parks. A great park system allows folks, from a mental and physical health standpoint, (to be) healthy. It helps kids. It’s so great for the kids to have an area where they can go — walk in woods or walk in the river and see blue herons and see the eagles — to see wildlife in the parks. Those will be experiences they’ll never forget.”

If passed, the levy will cost $52.50 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home, or an additional $18 per year compared to the current levy.

The levy accounts for approximately 85 percent of the park district’s budget.

The Miami County Park District has expanded from seven parks in 2001 to 15 parks in 2016 and has nearly doubled its park acreage from 1,290 acres to 2,116 acres in the same time period.

Myers said there are no current plans to add more parks to the current system. He said the long-term plan is to add additional bathrooms at the Lostcreek Reserve and expand the park district’s off-road bike trails and maintain the parks’ current infrastructure. Myers said the levy, if passed, will dedicate $100,000 per year to expand the off-road bike trail east and west of Piqua and tie-in to its nearby park systems in the future.

The park district has been operating at a 1.1 mil levy level since 2001.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com.

By Melanie Yingst

MIAMI COUNTY PARK DISTRICT BY THE NUMBERS * Acreage — 1,290 acres in 2001 to 2,216 acres today * Attendance — 445,770 visitors in 2009 to 679,000 visitors in 2016 * Parks — 12 in 2009 to 15 dedicated parks today * Bike Trail Miles — 8.5 miles in 2009 to 12 miles today * Nature Trail Miles — 19 miles in 2009 to 30 miles today * Full-time staff — 15 employees in 2009 to 18 today including the recent addition of a park ranger patrolman * Part-time staff — 45 members in 2009 to 64 members today * Programs — 95 programs in 2009 to 260 programs today

