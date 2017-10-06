Posted on by

Tucker, Rowley crowned at Miami East Homecoming


Miami East High School seniors Jackson Tucker and Emily Rowley were crowned Homecoming King and Queen before Friday’s night football game. The theme this year is “Sea of Dreams” and dance is Saturday night from 7:30-10:30 in Miami East Board Gymnasium.


