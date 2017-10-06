Piqua chamber to host tailgate party

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce will host a special Thursday Night Lights Tailgate Party on Thursday, Oct. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tailgate activities will be held outside Alexander Stadium and Purk Field prior to the televised high school GWOC football game between the Piqua Indians and Vandalia Butler Aviators.

The event will feature grilled hot dogs, chips, beverages, and music along with fun activities and games for all ages. The event is sponsored by the generous efforts of Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Heritage Event and Catering Service, Edison State Community College, JimTech Audio & Music, Scott Family McDonalds, Anytime Fitness and Mainstreet Piqua. Fox 45 TV will also be on hand prior to televising the football game. The Piqua Athletic Department will be offering a dollar off game tickets for those purchasing tickets at the stadium.

The Tailgate begins at 5:30 and ends at 6:45 p.m. Join us and other football fans to support your Piqua Indians in their battle with Vandalia Butler. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets for this special football edition can be purchased at Joe Thoma’s Jewelers or Piqua High School.

The mission of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is to unite the Piqua business community, to enhance the quality of life of our citizens and to promote economic vitality and development.