Assessment reveals local health trends

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Public Health Department recently released the 2017 Miami County Community Health Assessment, making the 240-page document available to the public for an in-depth look at the health statistics for Miami County residents.

“It gives us a picture of what’s going in the community health-wise,” Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said.

With a mission statement of “Leading You to Better Health,” a committee of multiple agencies and organizations contributed to the document.

The health department’s last health assessment was completed approximately five years ago, but Propes explained that they are shifting their time frame to complete one every three years to coincide with assessments that hospitals will be completing.

Trends coming to light

The health assessment describes the health of Miami County residents by examining factors that can impact their health status, from social determinants to environmental factors and lifestyle choices. The social determinants help provide context for residents, looking at varying factors like neighborhood environment, economic stability, education, access to health insurance, and more.

Within the health assessment is recent data on numerous trends for Miami County residents, including birth rates, infant mortality, adult health, mental health, dental health, adult mortality, and health challenges.

When asked about trends that stood out to Propes and the team who compiled the assessment, Propes said, “The rate of pregnant women that smoke is a little disturbing.”

Smoking during pregnancy can increase the risk of an infant being born prematurely and/or with a low birth weight, which creates additional dangers, according to the health department. The health department found that 16.3 percent of mothers smoked during their pregnancy in 2014, citing information from the Ohio Department of Health. This is higher than the percentage for all of Ohio residents, which was 13 percent of all births in Ohio in 2014, and the national rate, which was 10.9 percent in 2014.

Another trend that stood out was in regard to the heroin and opioid epidemic, particularly how fentanyl is affecting Miami County.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reported that fentanyl-laced heroin has been linked to a surge of overdoses in Ohio. According to the health assessment, fentanyl and other similar substances are being found in counterfeit pills that were made to look like prescription pain relievers and sedatives, which is creating a higher risk of overdose and death for those who use heroin or prescription drugs laced with fentanyl.

Emerging drug use trends in Ohio also include the use of the potent animal opioid sedative carfentanil, which has been linked to a significant number of overdose deaths.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the number of drug overdose deaths are continuing to increase with more than six out of 10 overdoses involving an opioid. According to the health assessment, “While the percentage of unintentional drug overdose deaths involving heroin was generally lower in Miami County than for Ohio, the percentage of unintentional drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl was higher in Miami County than for Ohio in three out of four years,” from 2012 to 2015. The year 2015 was when Miami County was lower than the state of Ohio with 17.6 percent of unintentional drug overdose deaths being related to fentanyl use in Miami County versus 37.9 percent in Ohio.

Improvement plans on the way

From here, the health department plans to create an improvement plan to touch on the county’s weaknesses health-wise using data from this health assessment.

“We’re moving into the community health improvement plan phase,” Propes said.

The health department is forming three task forces under the three priority areas of, maternal and family health, chronic disease, and mental health and addiction. The health department identified improving those three areas as the key for the community to create “a foundation for people to be self-sufficient, and resourceful to minimize disease and substance abuse while increasing emotional health to attain lifelong wellness.”

“We’ll have community partners in all three of those areas,” Propes said. “Each of those task forces will come up with three or five objectives they want to meet in the next few years.” They will also come up with ways to address those priorities.

“The goal is to work with all of our community partners,” Propes said. He added that the health assessment is not just a document for health department, but it is a tool for both the health department and other groups and organizations in the community to work on improving residents’ health.

“This is just the first big step in trying to identify some areas that we can work on improving,” Propes said.

The health assessment is not all negative, though, as it does touch on positive elements where the county is doing better than some parts of the states, Propes added.

The improvement plan should be completed within the next three to four months.

The 2017 Miami County Community Health Assessment can be viewed online at www.miamicountyhealth.net. For more information, call the Miami County Public Health Department at (937) 573-3500.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

