Police seeking whereabouts on endangered missing juvenile

PIQUA — A Piqua teen has been missing almost a month and has been declared an endangered missing juvenile due to a health matter.

The Piqua Police Department released a press release Thursday evening looking for information on the whereabouts of Matthew D. Muncey, 17, of Piqua. Muncey was last seen on Sept. 15.

Muncey left his last known residence voluntarily, but he is believed to be in the Piqua area. He is Caucasian with fair skin, of medium build, is six feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, white Nike shoes, and an unknown t-shirt. He has a tattoo of “Muncey” on his forearm.

Anyone interfering with the the police department’s investigation into the missing juvenile, such as knowingly hiding the juvenile, could also face criminal charges. Those criminal charges could possibly include interfering with the custody of a minor, which can be either a misdemeanor or felony offense.

If you have information about Muncey, please call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line (937) 440-9911.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting piquaoh.org/city-departments/police-department/submit-a-tip/ for more information.

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

CORRECTION:

An earlier version of this story said that Muncey required medication on a regular basis, which was incorrect. The Daily Call regrets this error.

