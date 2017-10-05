Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Joshua A. Mowery, 26, of Piqua, was charged with theft on Sept. 29. Mowery was charged in connection with a report of subjects shoplifting at Elder Beerman on Sept. 27.

A chainsaw was reported stolen on Adams Street on Sept. 29 at approximately 10:20 a.m.

SUSPICIOUS: Piqua Central Intermediate School reported a juvenile female was approached by an unknown male driving a yellow vehicle while walking to a bus stop in the area of Marlboro and Fairfax avenues on Sept. 29 at approximately 9 a.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash in the area of Staunton Street and West Statler Road on Sept. 29 at 11:50 a.m. The at-fault driver reportedly backed her vehicle into the vehicle behind her and was cited for improper backing.

There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of New Haven Road and Amherst Avenue on Sept. 29 at 1:20 p.m. The drivers involved had differing claims as one driver disputed whether his vehicle struck the other driver’s vehicle. There was minor damage and a witness statement that suggested an accident occurred. The drivers signed an accident waiver.

OBSTRUCTING: Lennon M. Morrow, 19, of Minster, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business on Sept. 29. Morrow was charged in connection with a complaint on Drexel Avenue on Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m. A caller advised that a known subject was inside the residence without permission, but another person advised that the subject had permission to be there. The suspect reportedly ran from officers and was arrested for obstructing official business.

MENACING: There was a report of menacing on Lincoln Street on Sept. 29 at 11:45 a.m.

There was a menacing complaint on Kitt Street on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. Two female subjects were allegedly threatening the complainant. The two female subjects were charged. Misty L. Dietrich, 38, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing and Shaneek N. Fogle, 26, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing and first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: A generator was reported stolen from a detached garage on West Water Street. The report was made on Sept. 29, but it was suspected of being taken sometime between Sept. 16-17.

FALSIFICATION: Christopher E. Magee, 51, was charged with falsification on Sept. 30. Magee was charged in connection with a complaint made on Sept. 25 where a complainant had concerns that an ex-girlfriend had stolen his debit card information.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a criminal damaging complaint on Second Street on Sept. 30 at 7:35 p.m. Ricky L. Tobe, 27, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.