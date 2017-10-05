New Renaissance Singers of Piqua to perform at annual dinner

FORT LORAMIE — The New Renaissance Singers of Piqua will be providing entertainment at the 44th year of the Williamsburg Christmas Dinners.

The Williamsburg Christmas Dinners will be held at the Wilderness Trail Museum, located 37 N. Main St. in Fort Loramie, on Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. The Williamsburg Christmas Dinners will be sponsored by the Fort Loramie Historical Association, Inc.

The historic museum will be transformed from an 1853 boarding house/hotel to a wonderland of Christmas trees, decorations, and lights. Costumed waiters and waitresses will serve the dinners. A liveried doorman will welcome guests at the door. Last year, more than 400 dinners were served during the four evening event.

The New Renaissance Singers of Piqua will entertain throughout each event, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be a large variety of appetizers and drinks popular with the Williamsburg period. Dinners each night will begin at 7:15 p.m. The dinners will feature roast turkey with giblet gravy as the main entree, a variety of vegetables, relishes, and desserts to follow.

Reservations are now being taken with a donation of $30 per person, payable with your reservation, for Dec. 2 and 3. Reservations can be made by phone to Dorothy Quinlin at (937) 295-2659 or by sending payment to the Fort Loramie Historical Association, P.O. Box 276, Fort Loramie, OH 45845 and stating the evening you would like to attend. The museum is handicapped accessible. If needed, please indicate when making reservations.

