Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A church member witnessed subjects dumping trash in the church’s construction dumpster on West High Street on Sept. 26. A suspect was identified and warned for theft of services.

Scott J. Hartzell, II, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft on Sept. 27. Hartzell was charged after a report of subjects shoplifting at Elder Beerman on Sept. 27 at 2:45 p.m. Ashley M. Mowery, 27, of Piqua, was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A bicycle was reported stolen from a front porch on Franklin Street on Sept. 28 sometime between 1-4 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Friendship Baptist Church was reportedly damaged with a paintball gun sometime between Sept. 26-27.

An officer was dispatched to a criminal damaging complaint in reference to the complainant’s back window of his vehicle getting busted out on North Wayne Street on Sept. 28 sometime between 10-11 a.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle traffic accident in the area of Looney Road and East Ash Street on Sept. 27 at 11:50 a.m. A driver was cited for a right-of-way violation.

There was a traffic accident on East Ash Street near Taco Bell on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. A driver was cited.

There was a traffic crash in the area of East Main and First streets on Sept. 28 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

There was a two-vehicle accident injuries on the overpass on East Ash Street on Sept. 28 at 11:15 p.m. A traffic citation was issued for a red light violation.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip accident on Covington Avenue on Sept. 27 at 6:50 p.m.

ASSAULT: Cedric J. Wright, 26, of Huber Heights, was transferred from the Shelby County Jail to the Miami County Jail on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor assault out of Piqua on Sept. 27. Wright was charged in connection with an incident on Caldwell Street on Sept. 7. According to previous police reports, the victim was hit in the head and grabbed by the throat during an argument.

OVI: David A. Helton, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence on Sept. 28. Helton was charged after a report of an officer seeing a subject drive through a red light on North Main Street on Sept. 28 at approximately 3 a.m. The subject parked his vehicle in a parking lot and tried to hide behind another parked vehicle so the officer couldn’t locate him. The subject complied with officers instructions and exited. The subject was placed in custody for OVI, and he refused breath test. He was released to sober family member.

PANHANDLING: William B. Bleything, 40, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor panhandling on Sept. 28. Bleything was charged after a report of a subject asking residents for money on South Street on Sept. 28 at approximately 8:50 p.m. Bleything has been arrested several times for panhandling. He was located in the area and arrested. He was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Demetrique E. Stewart, 30, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment on Sept. 29. Stewart was charged in connection with a complainant reporting her ex-boyfriend, who does not reside with her, calling her non-stop, threatening her on her personal phone and while at work, on Sept. 28 at 9:25 p.m. The male was warned for telecommunications harassment and trespassing. After being warned, he texted her again and was charged accordingly.

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: Dylan A. Voisinet, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption of beer on Sept. 28. Voisinet was charged after a traffic stop on West High Street on Sept. 28 at 10:20 p.m. Voisinet was a passenger in the vehicle and reportedly highly intoxicated.The driver of the vehicle was also cited for driving under suspension.

FRAUD: A complainant advised he was given a fake $20 bill by an unknown subject on Spring Street on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The bill was confiscated and placed in the property room.

DRUG OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to a male who was not breathing and possibly overdosed on heroin on Sweetbriar Avenue on Sept. 29 at 4 a.m. While en route, the male began breathing on his own. He was transported by medics to UVMC for further treatment.